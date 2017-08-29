Edmonton councillors vote to cut their own pay

Edmonton City Council has voted to take a pay cut, to the tune of $18,000 for the mayor and $3,000 for councillors.

The change will come into effect when the new council is voted in after the October 16 municipal election.

The new proposed mayoral salary is $200,747, down from $218,200, while councillors were receive $113,416, down from $116,729. This brings the salaries more in line with Calgary.

The Independent Council Compensation Committee, who reviewed salaries and other compensation for elected officials in six municipalities, prepared the proposal.

According to the Committee's report, the decrease is also based on trends in Alberta’s average weekly earnings, cost of living changes, as well as wage and salary increases for city employees and elected officials from 2004 to now.

“The whole thing’s always really uncomfortable which is why we go to the external people,” said Ward 8 Coun. Ben Henderson, who is also deputy mayor.

This is the second year in a row council will take a pay cut. Henderson said it’s logical for the current council to vote on the policy before the municipal election.

“It made more sense for this council to vote on it than the next council, because we’re voting for the next council’s pay … it actually gives a bit of distance,” he said.

According to the report, Calgary’s and Edmonton’s mayors receive the highest cash compensation in the country. However, Henderson points out that every council has different policies for other forms of compensation, such as reimbursements and pensions.

The committee report justifies Alberta’s higher salaries by noting that Alberta has the highest average weekly earnings among the provinces.