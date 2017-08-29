Edmonton to merge the Shaw Conference Centre with the EXPO Centre

Edmonton is moving forward with a plan to transition the Edmonton Expo Centre to the city, to complete the merger of the Northlands EXPO Centre and Shaw Conference Centre, according to a release sent out Tuesday afternoon.

The two convention centres are currently run by city-funded agencies and have competed against one another to host the same events in the past.

Mayor Don Iveson has argued in the past that when that happens, opportunities get missed because both centres aren't strategically working together to maximize business in Edmonton.

All the while, both centres have expanded at the expense of taxpayers. Northlands, in particular, owes Edmonton debt payments on a $48-million loan they took out to grow the centre.