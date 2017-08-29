Infill on the way? City to start sending letters to neighbours

Want to know if infill developments are planned for your neighbourhood?

This fall, the city will roll out a new tool for keeping Edmontonians up to date on new projects.

Beginning Sept. 1, the City will send letters notifying neighbours of plans to demolish old houses, or build new residential buildings.

In a press release, Colton Kirsop, senior planner for the City said, “Edmonton is the first and only major city in Canada to provide notification letters to neighbours for approved developments that meet all zoning regulations.”

The city said the zoning bylaw change is part of efforts to increase information sharing about new developments and mitigate construction issues in mature and established neighbourhoods.

The notification letters will be accompanied by a newly created ‘Neighbours of Infill’ brochure’, which outlines the roles and responsibilities of builders and the city, and provides information about what neighbours can do when they have concerns.

In the release it states that the city hopes this notification system will help neighbours better prepare for the change and open lines of communication between them and the builders.