Nine new Edmonton schools, plus 2 more opening in January, set to welcome students this fall

Edmonton Public School Board provided details Tuesday on the opening of 11 new schools to accommodate more students in newer neighbourhoods.

“Our district has grown approximately five percent per year for the past 10 years and that growth is incurring in new neighbourhoods,” said Lorne Parker, executive director if infrastructure for the Edmonton Public School Board.

The last time the city opened this many schools was in 1913.

Nine schools are set to open on Sept. 5, whereas two of them have been pushed back to January. They're primarily located on the city southside.

“These schools are located to serve the students living in those communities who are currently having to travel fair distance to schools in more mature parts of the city," Parker said.

Most schools go from kindergarten to nine, except Constable Daniel Woodall school which goes up to grade six.

There are no high schools yet.

“We do need high schools and we are working with the province to secure funding for high schools to accommodate our students that are currently in our K to nine schools,” Parker said.

He said over the past year the district has hired all the teachers and education assistants who are in place and getting ready for students in September.

The 11 new schools were built for roughly 20 million dollars.

“It’s a larger investment in our district because concurrently we are investing in mature neighbourhoods with the combination of replacing schools and modernization,” Parker said.