Petition calls for removal of Frank Oliver's name from Edmonton neighbourhood

An online petition to remove Frank Oliver’s name from a downtown Edmonton neighbourhood is making the rounds after an anti-racism rally.

Oliver, a politician whose policies played a significant role in pushing the Papaschase Cree Nation and other Indigenous communities off their lands, is also the namesake of schools, apartments and a shopping centre, as well as the subject of a commemorative plaque in the Hotel Macdonald courtyard.

Saturday’s End Racism in Canada: A Response to Charlottesville rally on the steps of the Alberta legislature called for Oliver’s name to be dropped, joining previous calls from Indigenous leaders.

Papaschase Cree Nation Chief Calvin Bruneau said he is glad the rally’s organizers took the initiative to address the issue.

“I’m glad that they sparked this discussion,” he said.

Bruneau didn’t learn about Frank Oliver’s mistreatment of Papaschase people until the mid 1990s through relatives, and that spurred his own involvement in politics.

Oliver, in his role as federal interior minister, developed legislation to force Indigenous people like the Papaschase Cree off their traditional lands.

The Papaschase had signed a treaty to occupy a space along the North Saskatchewan River in south Edmonton, but they surrendered in 1894 and are now a landless band because of policies enacted by Oliver and other politicians of the era.

Oliver also drafted a law forbidding black people from immigrating to Canada.

“He had very racist policies,” Bruneau said.

“He did a number on our band and really influenced how things went with removing our ancestors, and also getting the lands taken away from us and people being forcibly removed.”

Bruneau said he is confident that most Edmontonians would favour removing Oliver’s name from the neighbourhood if they knew more about his legacy.

A petition started by Marisa Peters, one of the organizers of Saturday’s rally, was closing in on 500 signatures Tuesday, calling for Oliver’s name to be removed and that neighbourhood renaming “be left in the hands of the Papaschase First Nation.”

Mayor Don Iveson, speaking with reporters Saturday, said the city needs to have a conversation and decide what interventions or changes are best to address its complicated history.

“There is real duality to the legacy of Frank Oliver, particularly with respect to white supremacy and unjust treatment of Indigenous people,” Iveson said.