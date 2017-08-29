'Probably not entirely safe': City to look into noise, safety issues of accidental beach

A councillor has put forth an inquiry to administration to look into the best course of action to deal with Edmonton’s accidental beach.

Ward 8 Coun. Ben Henderson has put forward an inquiry for administration to examine what effects the beach is having on the surround area, and how issues around litter, noise and late night use can be addressed.

“The reality is it is an accidental beach. It’s probably not entirely safe to use,” Henderson said.

“We need to come up with answers without ruining the fun … But it’s not going to be a simple question and answer.”

The Cloverdale beach came to be as a result of LRT construction near the North Saskatchewan River, and attracted a steady stream of beachgoers over the weekend.

“My inquiry is about giving us a chance to explore it,” Henderson said. “And now, after the experience over the weekend where it sounds like it was just mobbed, actually looking at some of the short term implications and making sure we don’t do damage to the space.”

Henderson said he has heard about issues related to littering, parking issues and traffic safety and he wants to make sure the local area residents aren’t overwhelmed by the attraction.

He added he wants to make sure naturalized areas are protected, and that the area doesn’t become a safety hazard.