Advisory issued for Edmonton area, with air quality expected to drop overnight

Environment Canada issued a special air quality advisory for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park Wednesday afternoon due to smoke.

Just after 4 p.m. the website noted that smoke is causing poor quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected.

According to the alert, a cold front is expected to move through central Alberta overnight. Winds will shift and although the front will be dry, it will mix with forest fire smoke from B.C.

Poor quality values are expected over a three to six hour period, with values as high as nine, or high, are expected.

The Alert says Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.

Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that's cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.



Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.