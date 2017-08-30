Autopsy confirms man found in taxi over the weekend died of gunshots

The Edmonton Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the man found slumped over in a taxi on Saturday and deemed it a homicide.

Shardi Abdi Hassan, 23, died of gunshot wounds.

This is Edmonton's 33rd homicide of 2017.

Police continue to investigate, and in a release say they decided to release Hassan's name because it serves an "investigative" purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.