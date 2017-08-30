Autopsy confirms man found in taxi over the weekend died of gunshots
This is Edmonton's 33rd homicide of the year.
The Edmonton Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the man found slumped over in a taxi on Saturday and deemed it a homicide.
Shardi Abdi Hassan, 23, died of gunshot wounds.
This is Edmonton's 33rd homicide of 2017.
Police continue to investigate, and in a release say they decided to release Hassan's name because it serves an "investigative" purpose.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.