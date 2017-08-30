Constructing roads to shaping words: one poet's unusual journey

While building roads at construction sites, Titilope Sonuga would write poetry and ponder how to build a bridge between her career as an engineer and her passion for poetry.

“There’s a lot of down time, like when equipment breaks down … In that time, I’d be sitting in my truck writing poems or imagining this impossible other life,” Sonuga said wistfully while on a visit to Edmonton.

The 2008 University of Alberta graduate, who now lives and works in Nigeria, eventually decided to pause her career as a civil engineer and is now a full-time poet. She has published two collections of poetry, released a spoken-word album and co-founded the Breath in Poetry collective in Edmonton.

She will receive the 2017 Alumni Award form the university on Sept. 25. Her work performing poetry and hosting workshops have taken her to Germany, Kenya and South Africa, and she’ll be going to Slovakia in November.

In 2015, she was the first poet to perform at a Nigerian presidential inauguration ceremony.

“Poetry has sort of introduced me to myself. And to the world … I got to travel the African continent, all because of poetry,” Sonuga said.

One of Sonuga’s earliest memories as a writer is when her mother gave her a notebook as a child, and encouraged her to write if her sisters were picking on her. That’s when she first learned the power of the written word.

“Of course I started to embellish … I think that’s my earliest memory of trying to tell a story.”

And while she always loved the idea of telling stories as a full-time career, she pursued engineering because her parents saw it as more stable. Her success in the poetry field has proven otherwise.

“Poetry, writing and storytelling doesn’t have to be something you just do for fun and hide from your family and friends. You can actually make a living out of it,” Sonuga said.

And while engineering and writing poetry may seem like worlds apart, Sonuga says there's a similar sense of satisfaction.

“It’s the same feeling of having had an idea and then seeing it in real life,” she said.

Sonuga said much of work as an engineer as well as a poet started at the University of Alberta, so to be awarded by the university for both of her disciplines is especially meaningful.