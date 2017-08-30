DynaLIFE to move to new 'central' location, which has some worried about hole downtown

When the province takes over the DynaLIFE Medical Lab’s 102 Street operation they’ll be moving the facility—along with it’s 550 employees—to a new location, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, which has one city councillor worried about the potential hole left downtown.

In a statement, Press Secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure Aileen Machell told Metro the government will soon announce a new "central" lab location.

"Government did explore the option of staying in the current location, but an agreement could not be reached with the owner. Alberta Health worked through Alberta Infrastructure to find an appropriate site to meet the particular needs of this project," she said.

She could not elaborate if that central location will still be downtown.

In 2016, Alberta Health Services announced it would pay DynaLIFE Medical Labs $50 million for all of their assets across the province, and would become the employer of its 1,200 staff. DynaLIFE does everything from blood tests to paternity tests for the public.

Ward 6 Coun. Scott McKeen said he's disappointed about the hundreds of staff potentially leaving downtown, and will fight the move if it’s not in the city’s best interests.

He's concerned how the relocation could affect businesses, transit use and the overall vibrancy of downtown.

"It will cause further downtown office vacancy. Their move undermines a tremendous amount of good work by the private sector and I would argue by the City of Edmonton to raise the fortunes of our downtown."

To that end, McKeen put forward a motion at council Tuesday, which was passed, asking administration to prepare a report on the economic impact of the relocation, and what advocacy council may undertake to keep the workers there.

“If they can demonstrate to the Alberta taxpayer that there will be huge efficiencies, cost savings or great improvements to the healthcare of Albertans, I will have nothing to say,” McKeen said.

Downtown Business Association Executive Director Ian O'Donnell said the organization is watching the developments closely.