'Everybody kind of knows everybody around here': The Commodore marks 75 years

The Commodore Restaurant, the old school deli located on Jasper Avenue, is marking 75 years as a downtown institution.

Walking in, the atmosphere seems timeless, and according to David Gee, the owner for the past 20 years, that's intentional.

“The food is good, the prices are good, it’s consistent and it’s been in the neighbourhood for a long time so it’s got a sense of community,” he said.

“Everybody kind of knows everybody around here. Probably a good 80 percent of all of our customers are regulars.”

The restaurant was founded in 1942 by Gee’s grandfather Chun Fong Gee, who traded a river lot with the City for the property, which was then a failing Greek restaurant, also called the Commodore.

Since then, the restaurant has built a loyal customer base that has kept the restaurant going all these years.

Don Berner has been coming to the Commodore since 1999, mostly because of the owners.

“They treat everybody that comes in, very congenially and they are like family quite frankly,” he said.

Berner even has a breakfast item named after him called, “The Don Berner Special”. Although the item is off-menu, he said people can still order it.

“I won’t tell you what it is but if you have seen V for Vendetta, you will understand,” he laughed.

Gee attributes his restaurant's longevity to its resistance to change.

“Our food, when people come in they kind of expect to see certain, I guess there is not a lot of changes right? So I guess the food is the same and it looks the same in here. Lots of people say it’s kinda of like home away from home,” he said.

Ken Cantor has been coming to the restaurant since 1976, not only for the food but also for the music Gee plays every afternoon.

“Dave is aficionado of blues and jazz and the records that he has on him would be the envy of a radio station,” Cantor said.

“To come in after in the afternoon and to listen to his selections is just a treat as good as the menu.”

Despite the up and down economy, long hours and hard work, Gee says he is proud of how far the restaurant has come.