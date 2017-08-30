Former camp counsellor from Sherwood Park arrested on child porn charges

A Sherwood Park man arrested at a children's dayhome is facing child porn-related charges, ALERT said in a release Wednesday.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit worked with the local RCMP to arrest Adam Downing, 32, at the home in central Sherwood Park on Tuesday. He has been charged with possesssing child pornography and making child pornography available.

Downing's mother ran a dayhome out of the residence. No kids were present during the arrest, and families of children who attended have been notified.

The ALERT release says there is "currently no evidence" offenses were committed against those children.

Investigators also believe Downing worked this summer as a camp counselor with junior and senior high school students at Camp Van-Es, at South Cooking Lake, about 40 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

ICE began investigating in July, after the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed along information to Canadian authorities about someone uploading child pornography to social media.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or www.cybertip.ca.

According to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, parents should watch for the following behaviours in children as they may indicate distress and possible sexual abuse:

- Displaying sexual knowledge and behaviour that is beyond his/her normal developmental stage.

- Talking about sexual acts that s/he should not have knowledge or experience of.

- Verbalizing what sexual contact looks like, sounds like, or feels like.

- Repeatedly acting out sexually and not responding to limits placed on his/her behaviour (e.g. continues to fondle other children or adults after touching boundaries have been explained).

- Behaviour that results in complaints from other children.

- If your child is over the age of four and s/he does not have a good grasp of boundaries (e.g. tries to French kiss adults).