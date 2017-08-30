News / Edmonton

Life's an (accidental) beach: Edmonton residents love their city's newest hotspot

Beach was created unintentionally as a bi-product of LRT construction and crowds are flocking from near and far. Metro got its feet sandy and sampled the fun.

Edmonton's 'accidental' Cloverdale Beach.

Kashmala Fida / Metro

Edmonton's 'accidental' Cloverdale Beach.

Call it the surprise hit of the summer.

Edmonton's beach may have crept up on city authorities but sand-seekers from near and far have flocked early and often to the city's accidental stretch of heaven.  

The sandy beach, created unintentionally on the North Saskatchewan River this summer by LRT construction, has been packed in recent weeks with one city councillor even describing its growing popularity as a problem earlier this week.

But locals see no problem at all. We at Metro grabbed our green and white beach towel, packed our sunscreen and frisbee and went along to find our what all the fuss was about.   

