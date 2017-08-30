Northlands disappointed by Expo merger

Northlands is disappointed with how the city handled the merger of its Edmonton EXPO Centre with the Shaw Conference Centre, announced after a private meeting Tuesday.

The city announced it would take over the EXPO Centre from Northlands, and in the process forgive a $48-million loan, which was given for renovations in 2009.

The transition is slated to take place on Jan. 1, 2018, with the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, an arms-length agency of the city, taking over management of the EXPO.

In a statement on Wednesday, Northlands President and CEO, Tim Reid, said while they recognize the move is in the best interests in the city, they were “surprised how council’s decision was issued and disappointed by the outcome.”

“The city will receive a $150 million asset in the Edmonton EXPO Centre and Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) will manage a building that has a solid business base moving into 2018,” the statement read.