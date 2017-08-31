News / Edmonton

Hospital staff members charged with assault of a senior in central Alberta town

The woman assaulted, 88, was in long term care

RCMP arrested and charged two hospital staff members with assault.

Two Hospital staff members in Killam, near Camrose, were arrested and charged with assault of a senior patient on Tuesday.

Last Sunday, the RCMP received a report that Koren Makarowski, 39, and Karen Kueber, 53 had assaulted an 88-year-old female patient while in long-term care.

The police arrested the two after investigating although they were released after a judicial hearing with court conditions.

They are both set to appear in Killam Provincial Court on Sept. 5.

