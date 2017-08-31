Hospital staff members charged with assault of a senior in central Alberta town
The woman assaulted, 88, was in long term care
Two Hospital staff members in Killam, near Camrose, were arrested and charged with assault of a senior patient on Tuesday.
Last Sunday, the RCMP received a report that Koren Makarowski, 39, and Karen Kueber, 53 had assaulted an 88-year-old female patient while in long-term care.
The police arrested the two after investigating although they were released after a judicial hearing with court conditions.
They are both set to appear in Killam Provincial Court on Sept. 5.