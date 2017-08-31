MacEwan University defrauded nearly $12 million due to phishing scam

MacEwan University is out nearly $12 million due to an online fraud scam, they said Thursday in a release.

On August 23, MacEwan officials discovered they were the victim of a phishing scam, which is when a frauster convinces someone to send personal or financial information by posing as a reputable company. A series of fake emails convinced university staff to change electronic banking information for one of the university’s major vendors.

According to MacEwan, the fraud resulted in the transfer of $11.8 million that staff believe belonged to the vendor.

The funds have been traced to bank accounts in Canada and Honk Kong. The funds have been frozen, but the status of the balance of funds is currently unknown.

University spokesperson David Beharry said there is “never a good time” for something like this to happen, but also wanted to assure students that the university’s information technology systems have not been compromised.

"Personal and financial information, and all transactions made with the university are secure,” Beharry said in a statement. “We also want to emphasize that we are working to ensure that this incident will not impact our academic or business operations in any way.”

The university says they have began pursuing criminal and civil actions to trace the funds. They are working with Edmonton Police Service, law enforcement agencies in Montreal and Hong Kong as well as the corporate security units of the banks oinvolved.

They are also working with legal counsel in Montreal, London and Hong Hong to attempt to recover the money.

Once the scam was discovered, MacEwan says they immediately conducted an interim audit of business practices and put in controls to prevent future similar incidents.