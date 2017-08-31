New Daniel Woodall School honours namesake in unusual way

In honour of Const. Daniel Woodall, the new southside school named in his honour will use his badge number as their phone number.

The last four digits of the school’s phone number are 2829, which was Woodall's badge number when he was an Edmonton police officer.

Woodall, a member of the hate crimes unit, was shot in June 2015 while executing an arrest warrant for criminal harassment. He later died in hospital.

The Windemere school that bears his name will open to students this September.

In a release, Principal Leona Gordey said she made the decision as a way to remember Woodall.

He left behind a wife and two sons.