Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Whyte Avenue
Shots were 'allegedly' fired by EPS officer near convenience store on 99 Street
Homicide detectives are investigating after a police officer allegedly fired a shot on Whyte Avenue Wednesday night.
According to a press release from police, officers were investigating a suspected stolen vehicle near a convenience store at 99 Street and 82 Avenue around 10:15 p.m., when shots were "allegedly fired by an EPS member."
The Director of Law Enforcement was notified of the incident and advised the EPS Homicide Section to proceed with the investigation, though a police spokesperson said no one was killed in the incident.
Investigators are looking for an older model, four-door, white Ford F-350 diesel truck and its driver.