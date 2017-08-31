'We were just like, let’s do it': Teen entrepreneurs launch their own software company

Two Old Scona students skipped the rest and relaxation this summer, and spent their school break founding a software company instead.

Rudransh Kumar, 16 and Mehrshad Sahebsara,17, started a company called Virtolio Software Systems in July, that develops software, and web applications.

The two teens don't see it as odd they they got the business bug so young. Their parents however, felt differently.

“At the beginning they were a bit, I mean they were always supportive, but they were a little questionable that are these two teenagers, 16 and 17, are they really going to start this,” Kumar said. “You could sense that inflection in the tone of their voice, a bit like, is this really going to happen and is this really going to be a success?”

Kumar said the idea to start a company came to them in March while they were driving home from an IT skills competition in Edmonton.

“We were just talking about the industry right now and how the companies are and I think one of us said, ‘What if we started it’ and then we were just like let’s do it,” he said.

He said they learned pretty soon that starting a business was not an easy feat, and their ages didn't help.

From legal matters to banking, they had to work a lot harder to get people to not underestimate them.

A bank representative suggested they open a joint checking account instead of a business account, he said, because they assumed a company started by two teenagers would not make more than 500 dollars, the sum over which needs to be declared by law.

“Me and my partner looked at each other like do they really think we are only going to make 500 dollars a year,” he said laughing.

So far the company already has a major client and two projects on the go. Kumar said they will keep it that way because they need to focus on school in the upcoming year as well.

“What we hope for is to we just want to work really hard, not worrying about quantity, … but about quality and making sure that so we stand out from the competition,” he said.

They haven’t lacked support completely.

“When I told some of my closest friends just recently actually they were super supportive, they hugged me and all that. They are very kind and always willing to help out. It’s a great support group I have with my friends,” he said.