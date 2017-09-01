AHS confirms Salmonella outbreak linked to Edmonton Folk Fest food booth

Environmental Public Health is investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to a food booth at Edmonton Folk Fest in August.

In a news release Friday morning officials said there have been 19-confirmed cases among people who ate food from the Haweli Restaurant booth at the festival, which ran August 10-13.

AHS wants to reassure the public that there is little risk to the public, and the restaurant owners have cooperated with public health officials.

There have been no cases linked to Haweli Restaurant itself, only the Folk Fest booth.

Health officials have inspected the restaurant and said it is meeting requirements.

According to AHS, the main symptoms associated with this outbreak are: diarrhea that may be bloody, abdominal cramps and fever, and vomiting and nausea in some cases. The illness can last for several weeks.

Salmonella symptoms generally occur within six to 72 hours after ingesting the bacteria, and can last for four to seven days, and sometimes longer. Some people don't get symptoms but can still spread the bacteria.

The most common complication is dehydration. If you are showing signs of dehydration, AHS advises that you seek medical attention, otherwise the illness should clear up on its own.

The most common cause of Salmonella is eating contaminated foods, including raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poutry, or raw fruit and vegetables.

You can also be exposed by not thoroughly cleaning surfaces that have been used to prepare raw meat or food.