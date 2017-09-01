MacEwan University fraud discovered when actual vendor called about payment

The President of Clark Builders said the massive fraud that resulted in MacEwan Univeristy losing almost $12 million came to light when his company called the school about a missing payment.

Turns out, hackers stole his logo to pose as company representatives to convince employees to change their banking information.

“As a result of that, they have been able to react much quicker than they probably would have, had we not called them,” said Paul Verhesen, who is also CEO of the Edmonton-based construction company.

“I think the relationship between our two organisations even though it’s been an unfortunate situation, the relationship actually mitigated some of the damages.”

His company called MacEwan Univeristy on August 23.

Clark built the university's new Centre for Arts and Culture, and was expecting three payments from the university, totalling $11.8 million.

Verhesen said his company hasn't been paid yet, but he's been assured they'll get their money.

Still, he added MacEwan has been their best paying client for 10 years and this incident "does not compromise anything" with regards to their business relationship.

“They have been cooperative with us as have we with them. It is an unfortunate incident that we are dealing with."

MacEwan spokesperson David Beharry told media Thursday that the funds have been traced to bank accounts in Montreal and Hong Kong.

About $11.4 million has been frozen, but the status of the balance of funds is currently unknown.

Beharry said three individuals from MacEwan were involved in the error and they do not believe it was an inside job. The payments were sent in three transactions.

When asked how high up in administration the employees would have had to be to complete the transaction, Beharry said "it wasn’t very high up at all."