'Administration has to answer': MacEwan students react to $12 million scam (VIDEO)

News of MacEwan University losing 11.8 million dollars in an email phishing scam made headlines as far away as England almost immediately after it was made public Thursday.



Scammers posed as Edmonton construction firm Clark Builders, the general contractors behind the new Centre for Arts and Culture, to convince university officials to change their banking information.

The staff transfered close to 12 million dollars assuming it was payment to Clark.

The news has caused a stir especially among MacEwan University's students who expressed concern over their tuition.

"It's kind of like a bit worrying," said Chelsea Gamarro, a first-year student. "I already felt that my tuition was pretty, not expensive, but I feel like it's going to go up. I don't know, that's how I feel or at least that's what people are saying all over social media."

Noah Smith, another first-year student, finds it "mind boggling" that someone would have the authority to transfer such a large sum of money.



"It's completely unacceptable," he said. "The administration has to answer for it and I will transfer outward if I ever see my tuition rise as a result of this."

Will Woodford, who graduates this fall, said he was surprised this happened after the university led an entire campaign warning students of the dangers of phishing emails.

"It's kind of ironic that it happened to the school but I don't think anyone purposely did it," he said.