Edmonton municipal election 2017: Profile of Ward 1

Split nearly in half by the Anthony Henday, Ward 1 includes a mix of high-traffic business oriented areas, including West Edmonton Mall, industrial areas, and older neighbourhoods experiencing infill development.

”Our area is really a unique one to tie down when it comes to any issues,” said executive director of the Stony Plain Road & Area Business Association, Diane Kereluk, adding they see a mix of big box and mom and pop shops as well as automotive and medical buildings.

West Jasper Sherwood Community League President Irene Blain said she believes her area provides a good snapshot of the ward because there’s a mix of old and new neighbourhoods and businesses.

She said some of the top issues facing the ward are how to manage development, a lack of open space and how they will incorporate new LRT stations coming to the area.

“Within a two block area, we’re going to see a lot of vehicles,” Blain said. “We are very concerned with parasitic parking, short cutting, residents being able to get out of our community and pedestrian access to Stony Plain Road LRT.”

She said because West Jasper Place is roughly 65 per cent apartment dwellings, there’s also been a lack of open space. She said there’s 1.46 hectares of green space for every 3,000 residents.

“That’s an issue that really needs to be assessed,” she said.

The Stony Plain Road & Area Business Association has been trying to beautify the strip of Stony Plain Road and upgrade streetlights, care for trees and reduce the incidence of homelessness.

“It’s an ongoing issue. It’s probably an issue for most of the mature neighbourhoods surrounding the city centre,” Kereluk said.

The association has seen some success with attracting more people from other parts of the city to the area with their weekly farmer’s market.

The areas, particularly closer to the core, have seen a lot of development in recent years, Blain said. She has some issues with how infill development has been incorporated in some of the mature neighbourhoods.

“Especially with the narrow built houses, it’s causing an issue in that they’re not doing (properly supporting the buildings) causing damage to adjacent properties,” she said.

“We’re not against the narrow-built houses. We actually supported the smaller lots … sometimes they’re no a very good fit in the community depending on what exists there.”

WARD 1 STATS

Population



71,340

Percentage who own/rent homes

Owned: 51.41%

Rented: 24.96%

No response: 23.62%

Main mode of transportation

Car/truck/Van: 80.11%

Public transit: 11.79%

Walk: 3.22%

Bike: 0.71%

Other: 2.53%

Household income

Less than 30,000: 7.82%

$30,000 to less than 60,000: 14.79%

$60,000 to less than $100,000: 12.62%

$100,000 to less than $250,000: 14.02%

$250,000 or more: 1.3%

No response: 49.70%

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Andrew Knack

Ward 1 is the only ward where only the incumbent councillor, Andrew Knack, is running.

Telephone: 780-496-8122

