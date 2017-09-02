Hepatitis A found in pineapple chunks sold in Alberta and B.C. supermarkets

EDMONTON — Provincial health officials in Alberta and British Columbia are warning that hepatitis A virus has been detected in a sample of fresh pineapple chunks sold in ready-to-go cups.

Alberta Health Services and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control say the Western Family brand cups were produced in the second week of August and were distributed to dozens of Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in Alberta and B.C.

Health officials say the risk of infection is low and no illnesses have been reported.

The fruit cups may have been on sale from August 11 and had a best-before date of August 19.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus that is common in many parts of the developing world.

Symptoms include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, dark urine, stomach pains and jaundice.

Illness can occur within 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus, but usually within 28 to 30 days.

Anyone who consumed the product on August 18 or later should get a hepatitis A vaccine.