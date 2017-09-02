Police say woman, 29, from Montreal found strangled in Edmonton apartment

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton are investigating the death of a Montreal woman who an autopsy has determined was strangled.

Valerie Maurice, 29, was found dead inside an apartment in north Edmonton on Thursday when police responded to a "check on welfare" call.

Police say Maurice didn't live in the suite.

They say they decided to release her name because it serves an investigative purpose.

Her death is Edmonton's 34th homicide of 2017.