Send in the clowns, but call them something else.

Edmonton clowns are rethinking the way they market their acts after feeling the effect of “creepy clown” stereotypes perpetuated by films like Stephen King’s It remake, which comes out Friday.

The Edmonton Clown Festival even changed its name to avoid the negative association, and will return this month under the name Play the Fool.

“Clowns are kind of being pushed back into the closet,” said the festival’s director, Christine Lesiak.

“We all say, ‘Yeah, we know we’re clowns.’ But we never call ourselves clowns in our press. We never refer to it in our show titles. Because we know it will immediately turn people off.”

Instead, they increasingly use titles like street performance, physical comedy and physical theatre.

And it’s not just her festival.

At this year’s Edmonton Fringe, only two shows were advertised openly as clown shows – even though Lesiak said she personally saw about 20 that would fit the bill.

She said clowns “tend to hide themselves visually” when negative associations hit the media.

Iain Little, who has co-owned Edmonton party clown service Clown Cartel since 1989, said he has definitely noticed a recent negative shift in public perception of clowns.

“With It coming out, and the new season of American Horror Story coming out with clowns as part of the theme, it’s pretty frustrating,” Little said.

“This is the kind of thing that is perpetuating the fear of clowns.”

To make matters worse, a group called Clown Cartel cropped up in the United States last year that has its members pull pranks while wearing frightening clown masks.

People have confused them with Little’s business, resulting in him receiving a barrage of obscene phone calls and Facebook messages.

From his personal clowning experience, he’s found adults are spreading their fear of clowns to their kids.

“Every time we’d come around the corner, a small child would see us … Then a parent would come up and say, ‘I hate clowns.’ And then the child would cry. Every time,” Little said.

“People are educating their kids to not like clowns.”

Aytahn Ross, who is slated to perform at Play the Fool as The Great Balanzo, dresses in black-and-white and wears a moustache but, like Lesiak, avoids heavy face makeup.

He said the word clown carries “a lot of baggage” and he rarely uses it.

When he does, he makes sure to refer to himself as a “contemporary” clown.

“I always use the term contemporary, hoping that it makes people realize or at least think that it’s not this old-fashioned, ‘Give me the big dumb shoes and terrifying face makeup’ type of thing,” Ross said.

He said there are different schools of thought in the clowning industry on what constitutes a clown, but to him, the character Kramer from Seinfeld is a classic example.

Ross said even he thinks clowns in traditional makeup can be terrifying, and while it’s difficult to convey a broad spectrum of clowning to the general public, battling stereotypes is just part of the job.

“We have to work with people’s perceptions,” he said.