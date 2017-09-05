'Cautious optimism' for updated plan to end homelessness

Edmonton housing officials are pushing forward with their goal to end homelessness by 2020, but councillors say it will fall flat if other orders of government don’t step up their contributions.

Homeward Trust presented a new plan to council’s executive committee Tuesday that includes goals of getting 4,000 chronically homeless people housed by 2020, and ending “short-term” homelessness by 2022.

That would require an additional $230 million over six years to build new housing, however, as well as a $300-million increase in operational funds over 10 years.

“There’s no way the city can do that lifting by itself. It’s got to be all three orders of government,” Coun. Ben Henderson said.

“The city, I think, has a really good idea of what needs to happen … but we always knew we couldn’t do this by ourselves.”

The initial 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness called for $568 million in operating costs and $402 million in capital costs to end chronic homelessness, but less than half of that has come to fruition.

A report from city administration said the additional costs are “primarily” expected to come from provincial and federal governments.

Homeward Trust CEO Susan McGee said other orders of government have recently shown interest in affordable and supportive housing investment after “decades of disinvestment,” though plans have not been rolled out yet.

“We don’t know the details of those plans, but that capital investment is definitely, definitely needed,” McGee said.

“There’s some cautious optimism, I guess.”

Mayor Don Iveson tweeted that council has known all along that provincial and federal under-investment in supportive housing is the problem and added, “thankfully that’s changing.”