Edmonton panned as 'stopover' in Lonely Planet travel guide

Edmonton Tourism is disappointed by a piece in Lonely Planet’s new Canadian travel guide that paints an unflattering picture of the city.

“It’s disappointing to read Lonely Planet’s thoughts on Edmonton,” Edmonton Tourism’s communications director Renee Williams said in an e-mail. “It’s obvious they’ve not visited our destination in the last few years to experience all the great things that Edmonton has to offer.”

The piece, which drew the ire of some Edmonton residents on social media Tuesday, refers to Alberta’s capital as “modern, spread out and frigidly cold for much of the year.”

The writer also says Edmonton is often a “stopover” en route to Jasper or the far north, though they added it has “a few decent museums” and lauded Whyte Avenue as the soul of the city.

“Downtown is for the moneyed and the down-and-out,” it reads. “There’s hope that the much-lauded Rogers Place will breathe life into it, but this seems like a tall order.”

By contrast, Calgary got a glowing review as a city that will “surprise you with its beauty,” and also got full credit for its residents’ “unquestioning generosity” in helping Fort McMurray wildfire victims.