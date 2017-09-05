Edmonton police issue Canada-wide warrant for man connected to second-degree murder

Edmonton police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man in connection to the murder of Valerie Maurice, who was found dead on Thursday.

Police are looking for Gregory Christopher Tessman, 49, who is wanted for second-degree murder. Tessman is known to police.

Police first responded to a “check on welfare” call on Thursday in the area of 144 Avenue and 88A Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She did not reside in the suite where she was found.

On Friday, the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined that Valerie Maurice, 29, from Montreal, died from strangulation. The incident has been classified as a homicide.

Police believe Maurice attended the residence near 144 Avenue and 88A Street last Tuesday around midnight. They say she frequently travelled between Montreal and Edmonton.

Edmonton Police Service has been in contact with Montreal police but do not believe the death is connected to that city. This is Edmonton’s 34th homicide of the year.