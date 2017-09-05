Edmonton woman dies in Hawaii while on 30th anniversary trip with husband

EDMONTON — An Edmonton woman has drowned in Hawaii while celebrating her 30th wedding anniversary with her husband.

Debbie L’Hirondelle died while snorkelling with her husband, Pat, in Maui on Aug. 24.

He tells CTV Edmonton that he headed in because he was tired and she indicated she was right behind him.

But moments later he turned around and realized she was not there and that something was wrong.

He finally spotted her upside down and floating a short distance away, and yelled for help.

He says a group of people swam out and brought her back to the beach on a paddleboard, where some doctors on vacation performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but to no avail.

The coroner told L’Hirondelle his wife had water in her nasal passage and chest cavity.