Family of Amber Tuccaro offering reward for tips

The family of Amber Tuccaro is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction for her murder.

Tuccaro, originally from the Mikisew Cree First Nation, was last seen in Nisku on Aug. 18, 2010, and her remains were found in the same area two years later.

The family recently launched a new social media campaign to raise the profile of the case after years of searching for answers.

Amber’s brother, Paul, is in Edmonton this week to register for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls community hearing, which takes place in Edmonton on Nov. 6.

“One way or the other I’m going to get some answers because in the community that I come from, a lot of women have went missing,” Tuccaro said at a Monday press conference.

“So if we can help by pushing and changing some things, someway somehow, it won’t bring my sister back but if it helps other families we’re all for it.”

The family is offering the undisclosed award in hopes that it will bring in more tips that may help investigators find a suspect.

“We want to make sure that what information comes in is good information and not someone just looking to get rich quick,” said April Eve Wiberg, a friend of the family and founder of the Stolen Sisters and Brothers Awareness Walk.

Since Amber’s disappearance was first reported, Paul has been frustrated with how police have handled the case. The family has repeatedly said they don’t understand why Amber’s belongings were destroyed after they were discovered in a Nisku motel.

Paul also wonders why a woman who was last seen with Amber, and was said to have travelled to Edmonton with Amber from Fort McMurray, has not been identified as a person of interest.

“There’s just so much our family wants to share. But I don’t think it’s getting any better, if anything it’s getting worse.”