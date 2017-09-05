'It's a safety thing': City re-evaluates its strategy on off-leash dog parks

With more pets than children in Edmonton, the city is re-evaluating its strategy on dogs in public spaces.

On Thursday, at the Community and Public Services Committee meeting, the city will move forward the Dogs in Open Spaces implementation plan that will address the issues faced by current dog owners.

“We had residents come in about the Lauderdale park from a number of different wards, they are looking at fencing that particular park because of concerns about traffic and danger to animals,” said Coun. Bev Esslinger.

“Rather than doing one off, we decided to find what is the best thing to do, looking at dogs in open spaces, throughout the city so there is equitable access to everyone and to address the need that people have.”

Edmonton has 40 off-leash dog parks where the public has raised some concerns over the policy.

“I don’t agree with off-leash dog parks anymore because it’s a safety thing, everybody thinks their dogs are like, fantastic and best-trained, but you never know what could happen,” said Chrissy Watson, who owns a mastiff-mix dog.

“It’s a common problem where big dogs are attacking little dogs and little dogs go after big dogs who could just nap at it and hurt a little puppy,” she said.

She said she would prefer if the parks had fences in the off-leash area.

Coun. Esslinger said fences will be part of the implementation plan, although not all parks will be fenced.

“I think it’s really to be a balanced approach. Some of these are proposed to be fenced areas and some are unfenced areas. It’s making sure we have enough of each,” she said.

However, Regina Landeck, who owns a white standard poodle and a black mix, prefers to let her dogs run free.

“Fortunately, I have done a lot of training with the dogs so they have pretty good social skills and they also have pretty good recall so I don't run into problems,” she said.

Landeck is even against fencing the off-leash area.

“Some people seem to be very comfortable with their dogs in a fenced in area but I wouldn’t because it looks like, I don’t know, more like a prison exercise yard,” she said.