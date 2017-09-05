Notley says Jason Kenney sowing fear on changes to school curriculum
EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley says conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney is deliberately sowing fear and confusion over Alberta's school curriculum overhaul.
Her comments come as Kenney is renewing his attacks on the provincial rewrite of the school curriculum for all grades.
Kenney notes that an overall draft plan for social studies does not mention Canadian or military history.
It does mention topics such as climate change and activism, and Kenney says Notley's NDP government is trying to foist a politically correct curriculum on students.
Education Minister David Eggen says the draft plan is a broad outline and Canadian history, Alberta history and military history will be taught in classrooms.
He says Kenney should apologize to veterans for suggesting otherwise.
