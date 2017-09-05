Police say Edmonton man wanted for murder in Montreal woman's death

EDMONTON — Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted in the death of a Montreal woman in Edmonton.

The body of Valerie Maurice, who was 29, was found inside an apartment on Thursday.

An autopsy determined she was strangled.

Edmonton police say Gregory Tessman, who is 49, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Homicide investigators say Tessman has a criminal background and Maurice's body was found in the home where he lives.