Residents' advocacy results in new stop signs

Following a serious two-car collision that resulted in one vehicle flipping and crashing into a tree, Karen Slater is relieved two stop signs have been installed at the intersection by her Ritchie home.

The north/south facing signs replaced yield signs following the collision on the afternoon of Aug. 22.

“Our ask for a stop sign wasn’t granted originally until this incident occurred,” Slater said.

“We needed that type of incident, unfortunately, to start any level of change.”

The collision saw one of the vehicles involved flip into a tree, ejecting one of the passengers, Matthew Bryan, from his seat.

He is currently recovering in hospital, being treated for a fractured skull, two broken ribs and a brain injury.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the Bryan family during the healing process — to help cover Matthew’s existing and future bills. The goal is $5,000.

Concerned residents gathered at the Ritchie Community League a few nights after the collision.

The meeting included dialogue with support staff from the EPS Victim Services Unit who were on hand to discuss the event and what can be done to avoid a reoccurrence.

The overwhelming concern that came up was the need for traffic calming.

“The number of kids in the neighbourhood now, the level of traffic and activity happening in our neighbourhood — which is all great — but it definitely comes with side effects like short-cutting and speeding.”

The city took measures within the week, installing new stop signs. It’s a positive change, according to Slater, as this crash was just the most recent incident of its kind at 78 Avenue and 98 Street in the south-central neighbourhood.

Slater and her family have seen several incidents like it since moving into the neighbourhood eight years ago.

She, along with other concerned community residents, have been seeking solutions for the dangerous corner for more than four years.

Communication from the city transportation department has informed residents that traffic engineers will now include this intersection as part of new playground zones proposed for implementation in the coming months.

The city’s community and Public Services Committee will vote on that initiative on Thursday.

As Ritchie Community League, a splash park, skating rink and recreation area are directly beside the intersection, the speed limit is slated to be reduced to 30 km/h. It’s a welcome addition to the stop signs already in place.

“I think the stop sign is great,” said Slater.

“People are now at least yielding — people are at least slowing down now. But it’s not the solution.