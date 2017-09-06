City of Edmonton moving forward on 'missing middle' infill development

The city will keep pushing forward on medium-density infill as it works to temper concerns from residents.

Council’s urban planning committee received a report on “the missing middle” for information Wednesday, moving one step closer to new zoning and regulations that could make way for more multi-family housing forms.

“Under the zoning regulations that we’re working with today, it’s very, very difficult,” said Mick Graham, president of the Infill Development in Edmonton Association.

Graham is hoping to give mature neighbourhoods more variety like the suburbs, where single-family, duplex, row housing and low-rise apartments often exist side by side.

He says Edmonton's suburban neighbourhoods have about 45 building units per hectare, versus 12 in mature neighbourhoods.

Graham said demand for the missing middle is growing, as Edmonton becomes a “really interesting cosmopolitan city” with more diverse business interests than Calgary.

“I think the demand for something other than a single-family house with a yard is there, and it hasn’t been satisfied,” he said.

Councillors said they’ve heard numerous concerns from residents about infill, particularly with “tall skinny homes” going up next to single-family detached houses.

Single-detached homes make up about half of Edmonton’s housing, but the report states they “may become unaffordable as financial barriers for residents increase.”

Edmontonians are dealing with increasing debt, and about 66 per cent of households cannot afford to purchase an average-priced house valued at $36,000 without additional financial support.

In 88 per cent of mature neighbourhoods, however, existing regulations do not allow for the types of medium-scale housing buyers are looking for.

Mayor Don Iveson said the city should first focus on areas where the conditions are already favourable – for example, communities with LRT or premium bus service, walkable employment or amenities, and aging houses from the 1950s or earlier that need to be replaced.

He said the missing middle is also a focus of the new Blatchford development.

Iveson said the demand is “pent up” and Edmonton needs to deliver affordable medium-density housing as an alternative to the suburbs and to compete with other cities that offer that lifestyle.

“I do think we need to get on with it,” he said. “We can’t debate for 10 more years what medium density is going to look like in Edmonton.”