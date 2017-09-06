Edmonton police looking to identify men accused of shooting cyclist at gas station

Edmonton police are asking for the public's assistance with identifying two men who were allegedly involved in a shooting after a cyclist struck their vehicle.

Police say they responded to a weapons complaint at a gas station near 118 Avenue and 35 Street last Wednesday at around 1:20 a.m. Police were told an altercation took place between a cyclist and a motorist after the bicycle struck the vehicle’s front bumper.

According to police, a male in the vehicle then allegedly shot the cyclist.

EMS responded, treated and transported the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for assistance in identifying the two men in the vehicle.

The first male is described as between 18-20 years old, standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 160-180 pounds, with dark brown or black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, white capris pants and white Adidas sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a 20-year-old male, standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue graphic t-shirt with the words “keep it" written on the front, blue jeans and grey sneakers.