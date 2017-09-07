Art exhibit depicts isolation through science fiction lens

The concept of “otherness” weaves itself through Travis McEwen’s paintings, from portraits to science fiction landscapes.

The Alberta artist’s new exhibit, The Arch: Plans for a Heterotopic Space Opera, channels his struggles growing up as a queer person in Alberta through futuristic landscapes from an imaginary space opera.

“Science fiction specifically relating to other interests for me and my work, has often been (about) imagining what could be – or other ways that right now could be configured,” McEwen said.

His work is usually portrait focused, but the new exhibition puts people in a different context, taking influences from sci-fi literature like Frank Herbert’s Dune series and Ursula Le Guin’s Left Hand of Darkness.

The figures are “ambiguously gendered” and isolated, while the landscapes are often set in sunrise or sunset time frames.

“There’s a lot of high-key colours, lots of fluorescent yellows and pinks and rich purples,” McEwen said.

The title is inspired by the concept of “heterotopia,” coined by French philosopher Michel Foucalt to describe spaces of otherness that function with different hierarchies or conventions, or are inhabited by people who are similar to each other but not to outsiders.

McEwen said Gay-Straight Alliances in schools are a relevant example of a heterotopia.

For himself, he felt othered growing up as a queer person in Red Deer and Edmonton, where he would be called names and have people decide not to associate him based on his mannerisms and the way he talked.

That feeling, and the sense "world-building" that arose from it, is what links his art and the science fiction world.

“I think that a lot of queer and other peripheral people have to engage with (world-building) on a semi-regular basis – whether it be through visual art but also more through daily life and activist activities," McEwen said. "Sort of having to think about what could be, what isn’t, and how could that be better."