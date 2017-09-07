Child walks 100 km in 100 days for Kidney Foundation

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman joined two-year-old Sam McKail and his mother Kirstin Lehmann for a walk around the legislature fountain as part of his ‘100 kilometres in 100 days’ to support the Kidney Foundation.

This was McKail’s 98th kilometre, after walking a kilometre a day all summer as part of Canada’s Kidney March, which is a three-day event but due to McKail’s age, he decided to pace himself.

“It’s been an amazing experience, we were new to our community and this has really introduced us to all the things that this has to offer,” said Lehmann, McKail’s mother. “We are extremely proud of him, we are proud of what he has accomplished so far and he can’t wait to continue this in years to come.”

Lehmann said the family has a history with organ donation, both as a donor and as a recipient. McKail’s grandmother was an organ donor and Lehmann’s uncle a recipient.

“My uncle would have had a very different, very limited life had it not been for his kidney transplant,” she said. “It changes their entire lives that they live. It really limits their potential to be the citizens that they would be.”

This year the kidney donor registry saw an increase from 300,000 to 400,000 donors in the past eight months.

“We are certainly making great progress and it’s great to see the numbers grow and I think it’s because of initiatives like this, people like Sam who are helping to excite people about being part of organ donation,” Hoffman said.

“It’s really great to see families getting involved, three generations of people committed to this project,” she said.

She said the kidney donor wait-list has decreased from 600 to 500 people since last year.