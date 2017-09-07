Edmonton police seeking sex assault suspect

Edmonton police are looking to identify a man connected to a sexual assault dating back to March 31.

Police received a report of a sexual assault in the area of 72 Street and 81 Avenue on April 10, when a woman in her fifties told police she was sexually assaulted by a male at a residence between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 31.

The male was known to the woman as an acquaintance, and is said to have reportedly contacted her after a number of years of losing touch.

During a brief visit, he allegedly sexually assaulted her and left the area immediately after.

Police say they are asking the public’s assistance with identifying the male after running out of other investigative options.

The suspect is described a male between 45 and 50 years old, standing approximately 5’9” with a medium build. He was wearing dark coloured pants, a white shirt and a black jacket. The male had a distinct hairstyle, with it being shaved on the sides, long on top and tied back in a ponytail.