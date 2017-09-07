Northlands returning to rural roots

With the introduction of a 4H Club, expanded bee club and ongoing commercial-type Urban Farm, Northlands is looking to its agricultural roots to keep it a viable entity in the city.

This week, Northlands Agriculture announced a new urban 4H Club that will offer those up to age 20 a chance to gain knowledge and skills around bees, poultry, foods, livestock judging, nest boxes and photography.

“It’ll be the only 4H Club in Edmonton. There's a lot of interest and Northlands wants to fill the gap,” says Northlands spokesperson Caiti Farquharson.

The program joins the already-established Prince’s Beekeeping Project, where teens learn the skills needed to keep and maintain urban bees. Instructor Dustin Bajer says the program provides opportunity for entrepreneurship and leadership, similar to the goals of the 4H Club.

“The beekeeping club becomes a community of keen and confident environmental stewards,” he says.

Last week’s announcement that the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) will take over operations of the Expo Centre follows a string of losses for Northlands that started with the exodus of the Edmonton Oilers to a new downtown arena, the closure of the race track and the exit (and temporary return) of the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

The organization has had to regroup more than once in the last two years, re-jigging it’s Vision 2020 plan for multi-use arena and festival grounds that re-imagine the former Rexall Place and surrounding lands.

For now, Northlands has been handed a near $50 million debt forgiveness from the City, which comes with EEDC’s takeover of Expo Centre.