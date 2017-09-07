City reviewing better transportation plan for tourists

With seven million tourists flocking to Edmonton annually, there’s a pressing need for a better transit system, the Urban Planning Committee heard Wednesday.

The committee discussed creating a central hub station in Edmonton and improving the transit system from the airport and Greyhound bus terminal.

“For five, six months we have been looking at how the transit system serves visitors to Edmonton,” said Izak Roux, chairperson of the Edmonton Transit System (ETS) Advisory Board.

Transit from the airport was heavily discussed, as the subsidy contract for the airport bus 747 route came to an end in April.

ETS branch manager Eddie Robar suggested Kingsway station as the hub due to its proximity to the Greyhound station.

“I’m looking at regional connectivity,” said Robar. “So how do we get our bus system, LRT system and Greyhound system connected together?”

However, a representative from the airport, Sydney Barlette, said the airport would be a better choice, as taxis, limos and shuttles to hotels already move from there.