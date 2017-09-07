"We are too slow": Councillors concerned over slow tackling of opioid crisis

City councillors showed concern over the stable yet still significant number of fentanyl-related deaths mentioned in the Opioid Crisis Report presented to the Community and Public Service Committee meeting on Thursday.

“My main concern is that we are too slow,” said Coun. Mohinder Banga of ward 12.

He said all levels of government agree that discussion regarding solutions should have started early on.

According to the report released in August there were 38 overdose deaths in the second quarter of 2017, compared to 42 in the first quarter of 2017 and 39 in the last quarter of 2016.

“If 38 people had died in any other incident, people would have been up in arms about it,” he said. “These are people too you know.”

There was a lot of dialogue at the committee meeting, especially by the Chinese Business Association (CBA), around the fact that majority of calls and death were not in the city core, yet it’s the focus of recommendations for safe-injections sites and other services.

The CBA has been very vocal in voicing their concerns over the council’s decision to install safe-injection sites in Edmonton’s core.

However, Fire Chief Ken Block said the highest number of deaths in one location were in the inner city.

“The largest cluster is certainly in the city core,” he said. “The calls are indiscriminately dispersed throughout the city but the downtown city core is certainly where the biggest cluster occurs.”

Block said the council appreciated the updated report but he knew they had concerns.

“I think there is a genuine interest on council’s part to better understand the root cause of the issue and I think they are seeking solutions,” he said.