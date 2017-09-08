Mayor Don Iveson pushing for new provincial park

An “accidental beach” from days of yore is one of the highlights in a stretch of natural area that Edmonton’s mayor is pushing to have designated as a provincial park.

Don Iveson announced his proposal Friday to advocate for the province to create an “urban regional provincial park” across several hundred hectares in the Big Island-Woodbend area, along the North Saskatchewan River bank starting in southwest Edmonton and stretching toward Devon.

“Big Island was the first accidental beach that Edmontonians frequented a century ago. And (there is an) opportunity for us to improve access back to that special part of the valley, especially as population fills in on the developing areas on either side of the river,” Iveson said.

“Paddle wheelers used to go up there, it was a day trip for families. And then it sort of fell out of use. But the beauty that was there 100 years ago is still fully there.”

Iveson’s proposal will go to council this week.

He said he’s been quietly working away on the idea for a year with officials in Enoch Cree Nation, Parkland County, Leduc County and Devon, as well as the River Valley Alliance.

Some of the land is on former Enoch territory, and Iveson said the park fits in with the bilateral memorandum the city signed with Enoch Cree Nation in March, promising they will work together on economic development opportunities.

While the municipalities alone might take decades to turn the area into a protected park, he hopes the province could do so in five to ten years, if they approve it.

Iveson said Calgary recently had success with a similar proposal for Fish Creek Provincial Park.

He said the proposed area – which at this point is a rough sketch – contains spectacular nature, with potential for conservation as well as trails, and former farmland that could be turned into campgrounds.

“It is a stunning part of the river valley, and it’s largely untouched,” Iveson said.

Some of the land is privately owned, and it would be largely up to the province to acquire or protect that land.