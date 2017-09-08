Two students missing from Edmonton high school (Update)

Update: The two teenagers were located and are safe. No further details were provided.

Daniel Taeho Lee, 16 and Subhana Tanwerer, 15 have been missing since Thursday.

A release from the police states that the pair were last seen at Lilian Osbourne School and are believed to be together.

Lee was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white- t-shirt, a black hoodie, and he usually wears glasses. Tanweer was wearing a black sweater and black pants.

The release said that it was out for character for the teenagers to disappear, therefore there are concerns for their well-being.