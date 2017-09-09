Edmonton fans flock to UFC at Rogers Place

Edmonton UFC fans aren’t letting the main event cancellation ruin their fight night.

Fans started pouring into Rogers Place hours before UFC 215 began Saturday, after Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg’s fight – which could have seen Johnson break a record for most title defences – was axed the day before when Borg got sick.

“I was kind of worried, I thought they might cancel it,” said fan Wade Boyer, who is attending his third UFC event.

Boyer said he wanted to see Johnson break the record and questioned the legitimacy Borg’s pulling out, but said the Amanda Nunes versus Valentina Shevchenko bantamweight title would be worth the price of admission.

“It’s disappointing. The main reason I came was for Demetrious Johnson,” he said. “Whatever, I’m still excited. The women’s will be a good fight.”

Richard Billard said he’s attended 10 UFC events around North America, and he had to come as soon as the Edmonton fights were announced.

“I don’t mind it, man. I think it’s still going to be a good card regardless,” Billard said.

“It’s fun man, it’s a good time. I definitely recommend it.”

His friend, Timothy Daw, said he was “very pumped” regardless of the card.

Borg was not the only major fighter to be absent – the card lost former heavyweight champ Junior dos Santos last month, when was pulled due to a potential doping violation.

Chelsea Dyck, who was attending her first UFC event, said she just came to have fun and take in the atmosphere.