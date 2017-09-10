Alberta's low wages not rising: Stats Can report

An advocacy group says Alberta has more work to do on raising wages, after the latest Statistics Canada report showing the number of workers making less than $15 an hour has stayed relatively the same.

Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey, released Friday, shows 18.1 per cent of working Albertans made less than $15 in August, compared to 18.6 per cent last year.

That encompasses about 340,000 workers.

“Unfortunately it’s not surprising,” said Public Interest Alberta Executive Director Joel French.

Sixty per cent of those making less than $15 are women, which French said highlights the importance of minimum wage policy in closing the pay gap.

The numbers also show 76.6 per cent of low-wage workers are age 20 or older, which French said disproves the “myth” that most low-wage workers are teenagers living with their parents.

Minimum wage will go up to $13.60 across Alberta on Oct. 1 and will rise to $15 a year later – but French said that still won’t be enough to earn a living in Edmonton, Calgary, Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray, where the cost of living is higher than the rest of the province.

The Edmonton Social Planning Council pegs living wage in Edmonton at $16.31.

“We still think that more work needs to be done even after the minimum wage gets to $15 an hour, to ensure that workers in particularly those places with higher cost of living can still have a basic level of existence,” French said.

The Statistics Canada report also showed Edmonton’s unemployment rate is at 8.7 per cent, which is above the national average of 6.2 per cent.