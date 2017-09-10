Edmonton police say officers shot and killed suspect they were trying to arrest

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say officers fatally shot a man after they tried to arrest him.

Police say the man was driving a vehicle in a shopping centre parking lot in the city's northwest on Saturday evening when officers attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

They allege the 29-year-old suspect collided with a police vehicle in an attempt to flee, and that police tried to use their vehicles to box his vehicle in.

Police say there was a confrontation and that's when officers fired their guns.

They say a firearm was subsequently found at the scene.

No officers were injured.