Municipal election: Profile of Ward 3

Ward 3 is a mostly residential neighbourhood in north-central Edmonton with several strip malls and shopping centres scattered throughout the area. It includes established neighbourhoods such as Beaumaris and Kilkenny, as well as new, rapidly-developing areas such as Crystallina Nera.

About 66 per cent of the ward consists of single-detached houses, although it’s seeing more row housing and apartments/condominiums as well. Although nearly 85 per cent of residents use a motor vehicle as their mode of transportation to work, that could change with the city’s pledge to extend LRT service to the city’s northwest.

The second most common language spoken at home in Ward 3 is Arabic, at nearly 5 per cent, which could be attributed to the high number of Syrian refugees who have settled in the area in recent years.

Incumbent Coun. Dave Loken has represented the area since 2010. He has been heavily involved in transportation initiatives, including co-chairing the Traffic Safety Council initiative, representing Edmonton at the Canadian Urban Transit Association and chairing the Donate-A-Ride steering committee.

Running against Loken are Jon Dziadyk, John Oplanich, Karen Principe and Sarmad Rasheed.

Dziadyk is an urban planner, Royal Canadian Navy officer and author. He said he’s running to “defend and promote” the north side because he believes it’s been ignored.

Oplanich identifies himself as owner of Sympatico Developments, which focuses on land development, home construction and home renovations. He identifies as Libertarian on his About.Me. page.

Principe has been a dental hygienist for the past 19 years and volunteers at several organizations in the wards. She says she wants to increase public safety, manage tax dollars effectively and be transparent.