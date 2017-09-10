Municipal election: Ward 4 profile

Ward 4 sits in Edmonton’s north east with several mixed-use communities, pockets of older residential neighbourhoods and a swathe of industrial area in the north.

About one quarter of the ward consists of low-rise buildings, with more than 45 per cent of the housing stock made up of single-detached houses. Londonderry Mall and the Manning Town Centre are the two of the ward’s most popular commercial areas.

Jon Watchuk, vice president of the Steele Heights Community League, said his area contains a good mix of established and new families and Edmonton’s north does not deserve to be associated with crime, as some people do.

“There are some crime spots but it’s a great mixed community … It’s a fairly blue-collar, hard-working corner of town,” he said.

One of his concerns is how Clareview Station was planned. While he recognizes the idea of public transportation is to discourage use of private vehicles, he said his neighbourhood is still primarily residential and people need to be able to park and ride.

“I think it’s a big city fail, personally, just simply because if you are not there by 7:30 in the morning you are not finding a parking spot,” he said.

“I know eventually they do plan on making it go downtown but until then make it more usable while it’s still here.”

Leanne Rosinski, President of McLeod Community League, said her main issue in the area is that she believes the city has been downloading recreational programming, such as bicycle safety and learn to skate programs, onto community leagues.

“Anything north of 153rd, there are no facilities and infrastructure for all the new areas we have in the north … We’re becoming quite concerned with that,” she said.

To that end, the community league has been petitioning for a new multi-use community building for the area. She said the section of the city also needs more outdoor community gathering places.

Watchuk echoes that he hopes to continue to see investment in infrastructure match the rapidly-developing communities in Edmonton’s north east.

“The newer developments to the north are growing fast and they are out-growing schools and that’s a concern.”